Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.36

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.29. Leju shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 71,681 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEJU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leju from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $327.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

