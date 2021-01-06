LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 2,326,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,761,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $789.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 29.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 251,906 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

