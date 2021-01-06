Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:LII opened at $268.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.91. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

