LEOcoin (LC4) Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,621.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.46 or 0.03372899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00468823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.89 or 0.01263004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00396837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00177673 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

