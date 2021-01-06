Leonard Osser Sells 59,668 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $134,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,512.00.

Shares of MLSS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 517,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $187,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

