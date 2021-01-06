LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 1,254,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,539,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
