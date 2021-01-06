LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 1,254,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,539,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

