LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (BATS:MSVX) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 19,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.