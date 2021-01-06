LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) Trading Down 0.5%

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 19,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 19,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

