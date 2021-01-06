Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.22

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 17952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $60,299,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,856,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 182,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

