Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.22

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 232655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.