Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 10.6%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Light Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2019, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

