Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.89. 547,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 648,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.23.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.51% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

