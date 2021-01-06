LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $4.02. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 146,777 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

The stock has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

