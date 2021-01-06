Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.92.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$3.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$80.97. 696,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.58. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.22.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

