Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.14). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. 24,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,073. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -77.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

