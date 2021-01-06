Lightstreams Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.