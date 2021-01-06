LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $45,601.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,743,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,191,986 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

