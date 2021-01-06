LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $10.69 million and $47,832.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00302381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.01 or 0.03051081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,780,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,228,462 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

