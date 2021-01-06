Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 2,285,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,635,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.