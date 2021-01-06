Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Up 5.9%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.67 and last traded at $137.70. 149,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 82,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

