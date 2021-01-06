LiquidApps Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $22,651.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001352 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 500.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,051,083,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,862,859 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

