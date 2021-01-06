Lisk Price Reaches $1.36 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $172.73 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,870,535 coins and its circulating supply is 126,861,246 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

