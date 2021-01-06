Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $6,176.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00426975 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,333.88 or 0.95590725 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,834,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

