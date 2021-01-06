Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $144,308.98 and $42.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139,248.95 or 3.79784199 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

