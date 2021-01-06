Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.64

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $310.64 and last traded at $310.37, with a volume of 6674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

