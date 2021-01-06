Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.64

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $310.64 and last traded at $310.37, with a volume of 6674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.78.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.
In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
