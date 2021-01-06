Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 398642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

