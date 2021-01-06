Lition (LIT) Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Lition has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lition has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $331,115.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,406.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.62 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.00459411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.23 or 0.01242169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.00387101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00172508 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Dcoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

