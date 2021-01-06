Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $263.97

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $263.97 and last traded at $262.44, with a volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

