Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 8,014,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 7,779,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

