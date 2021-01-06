Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 8,014,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 7,779,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
