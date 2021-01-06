LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $29.00. LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 14,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.95.

About LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

