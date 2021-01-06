Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216,810 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.71.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.49. 68,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,654. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.