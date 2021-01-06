LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Tops $10.56 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $6,505.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014563 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00030650 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.