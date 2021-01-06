Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and $207,935.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,665.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.18 or 0.03265156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00457320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.86 or 0.01229674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00383876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00171193 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,413,658 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

