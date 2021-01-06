Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $677.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

