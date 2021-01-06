Loopring Market Cap Reaches $498.65 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Loopring has a total market cap of $498.65 million and approximately $496.44 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,606,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

