Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 269,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 212,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $478.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the third quarter valued at $2,479,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

