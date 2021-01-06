Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) (ETR:LO24) Shares Up 1.2%

Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) (ETR:LO24) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €330.00 ($388.24) and last traded at €326.00 ($383.53). 32 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €322.00 ($378.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $521.75 million and a PE ratio of 169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is €315.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €222.03.

Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, instant lotteries, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

