Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of LPX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 49,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,492 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

