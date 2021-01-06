LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Up 5.8%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.61. 145,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 127,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $226.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LSI Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

