LTO Network (LTO) One Day Volume Tops $9.10 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. LTO Network has a total market cap of $52.66 million and $9.10 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,687,920 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

