Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.