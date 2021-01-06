Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 81,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 54,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.