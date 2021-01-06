Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNDNF shares. Societe Generale raised Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lundin Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

LNDNF stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. Lundin Energy has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

