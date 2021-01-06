Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.65.

LUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,092,960. Insiders have acquired a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.25. 791,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,364. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 61.20.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

