Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.85.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.20. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.47.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. In the last three months, insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

