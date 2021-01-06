Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading 8.5% Higher

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.77. 4,918,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,720,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59.

About Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

