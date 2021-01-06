LUXCoin Market Capitalization Tops $699,414.78 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 299% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $699,414.78 and approximately $5,851.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,473,380 coins and its circulating supply is 10,466,147 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

