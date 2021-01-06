Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Trading Up 6.6% After Dividend Announcement

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 118,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 91,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $481.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.