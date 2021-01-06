LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.
LYB opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.
In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
