LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

LYB opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

