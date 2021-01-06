M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

M/I Homes stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

